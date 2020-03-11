SSP Mufakhar Adeel given five-day physical remand in relation to murder case

LAHORE: Senior Superintendent of Punjab Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel, the prime suspect in the murder of former advocate general Shehbaz Ahmed Tattlah was sent on a five-day physical remand on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The accused police official was presented before the judicial magistrate who after due deliberation awarded Mufakhar Adeel’s physical remand.

Police yesterday, announced the arrest of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel for his alleged role in Shahbaz Ahmad Tattlah murder case.

According to details, the Model Town police released an image of the imprisoned cop showing a grown beard on his face.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SSP had no beard at the time when the victim Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla was murdered.

It is pertinent to mention here that ARY NEWS had reported a day before yesterday that Mufakhar Adeel has surrendered to the Lahore police authorities.

