Shehbaz to chair PAC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, will chair the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

NA Speaker Asad Qaisar has issued production orders of Sharif to attend the PAC meeting. The former Punjab chief minister is staying at minister’s enclave due to health issues. His residence has been declared sub-jail by the National Accountability Court.

Sharif chaired the first PAC meeting on Dec 28, 2018. The PML-N president had also decided that he will not chair any session related to the previous government’s rule. In the first session, it was also decided that no officer less than grade 19 will give briefing to the meeting.

Meanwhile, the government has also nominated Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed as member of the PAC, however his formal approval is awaited.

Rasheed last week said the government’s decision to appoint Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee was a blunder.

The minister claimed that “those involved in committing the mother of all crimes have been appointed to hold others accountable”. He added that there were no moral grounds for appointing Shehbaz.

“I have headed eight ministries and currently I am the most senior parliamentarian,” said Rashid and added that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the PML-N do not care about Parliament.

