Shehbaz’s son declared fugitive in money laundering case
LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday declared Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz a proclaimed offender over failure to appear before it despite repeated summons.
The court directed the authorities concerned to freeze assets of the absconding accused.
A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Hafiz Asadullah Awan contended before the court that Salman had repeatedly been issued notices to join the bureau’s investigation into a money laundering case but he paid no heed.
He informed that the accused had fled abroad.
The prosecutor pleaded with the judge to declare the accused a proclaimed offender and confiscate the assets he owns in the country.
Accountability Judge Ameer Ahmed Khan granted the bureau’s request, declaring Salman a fugitive in the case.
He directed the investigation officer to start the process of confiscating the movable and immovable assets owned by the accused and submit a compliance report in this regard on the next hearing.
The hearing was adjourned till Sept 30.