Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Shehbaz’s son declared fugitive in money laundering case

Shehbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday declared Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz a proclaimed offender over failure to appear before it despite repeated summons.

The court directed the authorities concerned to freeze assets of the absconding accused.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Hafiz Asadullah Awan contended before the court that Salman had repeatedly been issued notices to join the bureau’s investigation into a money laundering case but he paid no heed.

He informed that the accused had fled abroad.

The prosecutor pleaded with the judge to declare the accused a proclaimed offender and confiscate the assets he owns in the country.

Accountability Judge Ameer Ahmed Khan granted the bureau’s request, declaring Salman a fugitive in the case.

He directed the investigation officer to start the process of confiscating the movable and immovable assets owned by the accused and submit a compliance report in this regard on the next hearing.

The hearing was adjourned till Sept 30.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Suspected criminals arrested during separate raids in Karachi

Pakistan

Solidarity displayed during Kashmir Hour a strong message to world: COAS

Pakistan

NAB seeks asset details of ex-opposition leader, Sindh transport minister

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan chairs session of economic team


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close