Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar visited a Down syndrome facility in Karachi and urged people to help in any way they can.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a thought-provoking post about discrimination against differently-abled and people with Down syndrome.

The actor pointed out that people tend to reject those who do not fit society’s definition of normal.

“We as human beings are scared of people, relationships and things that don’t fit our idea of what is “normal”. We reject and bully those who we consider to be on the fringe or on the other side of what is accepted by the society as “normal,” he wrote.

He added “This usually happens due to our own insecurities, our own fear of changing or adapting. The problem lies within us.”

He shared his experience of visiting the Karachi Down Syndrome Program (KDSP).

“Today, I got a chance to visit @karachidownsyndromeprogram , and was amazed to see the facility. The folks there, provide a haven for individuals with Down syndrome. They teach, counsel and equip not only the kids but also their families, in an attempt to make sure that such individuals can easily operate “normally” in our society,” he said.

Sheheryar Munawar said he has pledged to help out in whatever capacity he can as the facility provides complete Financial support is provided for families who can’t afford it.

He urged his fans to drop by someday, preferably on a Saturday as it is an open day, get awareness about the genetic disorder and help people with Down syndrome at the facility.

