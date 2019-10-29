Is Sheheryar Munawar no longer engaged?
Actor Sheheryar Munawar, who got engaged earlier this year, has hinted that he is single again.
The 30-year-old heartthrob got engaged to Hala Soomro, a doctor in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family in March 2019.
In a recent interview, the Parey Hut Love star revealed what’s the most daring thing he ever did. H-e said it was telling his mother that he wants to choose the girl that he wishes to marry.
“The most daring thing that I’ve done is telling my mother that once I tried on your call, and you yourself ended it but this time, I’ll choose the girl I want to get married to”, Munawar said.
“Smart people will be able to take the cue,” he added without giving any details.
On what’s the most important thing in a relationship, he said loyalty. “Loyalty encompasses everything you know. If you love, you love loyally. If you fight, you fight in a loyal way. Everything is loyalty because it brings trust and peace. It is loyalty that ensures you that even if you fight, you won’t have the fear of losing them,” the actor said.
Pictured here, in the middle of the ocean you see Saniya and Sheheryar, hopelessly falling in love. In reality, it’s Maya and Sheheryar braving Istanbul winter winds that can pierce a hole through one’s chest,trying to keep their teeth from chattering so that their dialogues are audible. @official_mayaali won’t admit it now but she was actually crying because it was so cold 🤣 Catch the scene at a cinema near you. #pareyhutlove playing successfully in cinemas.
The actor was last seen in Parey Hut Love opposite co-star Maya Ali. The movie was a box office success and his pairing with Maya was appreciated.