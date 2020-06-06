‘Everyday is a new horror story’
Renowned actor Sheheryar Munawar is praying for human race and hopes the world comes out of dark times wiser.
Turning to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love star penned down his thoughts about what’s happening in the world write now.
“Storms, hate crimes ,plane crashes, racism, Riots, locust attacks, a pandemic and even a UFO sighting 🙄 – everyday is a new horror story. I can’t help but think the universe is trying to send us a message,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Storms, hate crimes ,plane crashes, racism, Riots, locust attacks, a pandemic and even a UFO sighting 🙄 – everyday is a new horror story. I can’t help but think the universe is trying to send us a message. Now I don’t want to sound like that guy holding up the “the end is near” sign, but if we look at the series of events building up to the pandemic ( governments around the world such the trump and modi establishments being elected on hate mandates, brexit and the increase of extremism and hate crimes) one can’t help but speculate some sort of divine intervention. Since we really hated each other so much, I feel like God turned around and said why don’t you just stay away from each other. A few months of social distancing and we’ve all realised how dependant we are on one another. My prayers go out to the human race. I really hope we come out of these dark times wiser. 📸 @raoalikhan
The actor went onto add “Now I don’t want to sound like that guy holding up the ‘the end is near’ sign, but if we look at the series of events building up to the pandemic ( governments around the world such the Trump and Modi establishments being elected on hate mandates, Brexit and the increase of extremism and hate crimes) one can’t help but speculate some sort of divine intervention.”
Sheheryar Munawar further said “Since we really hated each other so much, I feel like God turned around and said why don’t you just stay away from each other.”
View this post on Instagram
Streaks of gold bursting out on a saffron bed, painted on the bluest canvas. The warm caress of the chilly mountain breeze on my cheek. Where to ? Nowhere really. Just here is fine. To the the miles I am yet to clock, to the adventures waiting to be devoured; I’ll see you on the Road…. soon.
He also said that a few months of social distancing have made us all realise how dependent we are on one another.