Renowned actor Sheheryar Munawar is praying for human race and hopes the world comes out of dark times wiser.

Turning to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love star penned down his thoughts about what’s happening in the world write now.

“Storms, hate crimes ,plane crashes, racism, Riots, locust attacks, a pandemic and even a UFO sighting 🙄 – everyday is a new horror story. I can’t help but think the universe is trying to send us a message,” he wrote.

The actor went onto add “Now I don’t want to sound like that guy holding up the ‘the end is near’ sign, but if we look at the series of events building up to the pandemic ( governments around the world such the Trump and Modi establishments being elected on hate mandates, Brexit and the increase of extremism and hate crimes) one can’t help but speculate some sort of divine intervention.”

Sheheryar Munawar further said “Since we really hated each other so much, I feel like God turned around and said why don’t you just stay away from each other.”

He also said that a few months of social distancing have made us all realise how dependent we are on one another.

Comments

comments