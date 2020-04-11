Renowned actor Sheheryar Munawar has shared with his fans how he keeps himself positive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love star said he misses his life before the lockdown as celebs like others are holed up inside their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You Corona ! Take the hint, you’re not wanted. Go away already….I want my life back,” he wrote.

He told his followers its okay to feel angry and sad as they are not alone. The heartthrob shared how he tries to stay positive: “What helps me is repeating a positive affirmation to myself when I feel stressed. Something like Amir Khan’s “all is well” from 3 idiots.”

Sheheryar concluded by asking fans what’s keeping them afloat during this stressful time.

