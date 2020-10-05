Sheheryar Munawar reveals he underwent surgery following bike accident
Pakistani film star Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui in an Instagram post revealed that he was inactive on social media for the past two months as he had a bike accident and “seriously messed up his shoulder”.
The Parey Hut Love actor in a post said that the accident took place while he was riding a motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza around two months ago.
Sharing pictures of himself in the hospital, Sheheryar shared: “So about two months back I had taken a trip up North, and while ridding my motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza I got into an accident (may I just ad, right before the accident, I witnessed the most beautiful sunset and that Hunza is just). If it wasn’t for my helmet/protective gear it could have been much worse – kids take note; 1. Motorcycles are cool but very dangerous 2. Always wear full protective gear,” Munawar gave his fans some safety tips.
So I’ve been getting a lot of messages from from my facebook/Instagram family asking why I have been Inactive for the past two months. Well firstly, I apologize for being MIA. So about two months back I had taken a trip up North, and while ridding my motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza I got into an accident (may I just ad, right before the accident, I witnessed the most beautiful sunset and that Hunza is just 😍). If it wasn’t for my helmet/protective gear it could have been much worse – kids take note; 1. Motorcycles are cool but very dangerous 2. Always wear full protective gear. I had seriously messed up my shoulder (a dislocation, torn muscles and ligaments) and had to fly to London for surgery. I was operated upon a month and a half back and thanks to my amazing surgeon, DR Ali Noorani @theshouldersurgeon Allhdulillah I am now out of my sling and fully mobile and up to no good again 😁 A shout out to the amazing team at the @harleystreetspecialisthosp who made the entire process super smooth. Sequence of pictures: 1. Just out of surgery (still high on whatever cocktail they gave me) 2. An X-ray of my shoulder prior to the surgery 3. Dr. Noorani explaining what he’s doing (this ones graphic – don’t proceed if you don’t want to see it) 4. Some drilling (again graphic content) 5. What my shoulder looks like now – I’m basically like Iron Man now. 6. A video a friend of mine made of me, riding right before my accident. *some of the content may be considered graphic – viewer discretion advised.
