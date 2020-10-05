Sheheryar Munawar reveals he underwent surgery following bike accident

Pakistani film star Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui in an Instagram post revealed that he was inactive on social media for the past two months as he had a bike accident and “seriously messed up his shoulder”.

The Parey Hut Love actor in a post said that the accident took place while he was riding a motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza around two months ago.

Sharing pictures of himself in the hospital, Sheheryar shared: “So about two months back I had taken a trip up North, and while ridding my motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza I got into an accident (may I just ad, right before the accident, I witnessed the most beautiful sunset and that Hunza is just). If it wasn’t for my helmet/protective gear it could have been much worse – kids take note; 1. Motorcycles are cool but very dangerous 2. Always wear full protective gear,” Munawar gave his fans some safety tips.

“I had seriously messed up my shoulder (a dislocation, torn muscles and ligaments) and had to fly to London for surgery. I was operated upon a month and a half back and thanks to my amazing surgeon, DR Ali Noorani @theshouldersurgeon Allhdulillah I am now out of my sling and fully mobile and up to no good again. A shout out to the amazing team at the @harleystreetspecialisthosp who made the entire process super smooth.”

The actor also advised young fans, “kids take note; 1. Motorcycles are cool but very dangerous and 2. Always wear full protective gear.”

Comments

comments