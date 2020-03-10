Sheheryar Munawar wins fan’s heart with sweet gesture

Renowned Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar recently visited a fan’s house to meet her young children, leaving her impressed with his mannerisms.

A fan of the Parey Hut Love actor who goes by the name of Shaista wrote him a letter which he shared on social media.

Shaista, a mother of a seven-year-old and four-year-old praised the heartthrob for saying hi to her children.

“You walked into our house during your work and my children saw a person with manners and kindness in your few seconds of interaction with them,” the letter reads.

The fan went onto say that she will ask her children to google the star when they grow up.

In response to her sweet letter, Sheheryar penned down a note on Instagram thanking the fan for welcoming him into her house with warmth.

“You have the sweetest kids and the credit for that goes to their wonderful mother, you. I’m overwhelmed by this gesture of yours. You just made my Day.”

The actor went onto add that the credit for his upbringing and mannerisms goes to his mother. “I am who I am because of the two wonderful women I had around me growing up, my mother Safia Munawar and my sister nadia Munawar.”

He concluded by extending Women’s Day wishes to the fan and all the wonderful women out there responsible for making the world a better place

Comments

comments