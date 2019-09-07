Shehla Rashid says sedition case filed against her, pathetic attempt to silence her

DELHI: Kashmiri political activist, Shehla Rashid, has described the sedition case filed against her by Delhi Police as frivolous, politically motivated and a pathetic attempt to silence her.

In a tweet, Shehla Rashed said she learned from media reports that the Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed an FIR against her for speaking out on the clampdown in occupied Kashmir and the denial of basic rights to Kashmiris.

Read More: Illegal Indian occupants ban Muharram processions in Kashmir

In a series of tweets, Shehla Rashid had said that the Indian Army was involved in human rights abuses amid a clampdown after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government.

She said the Indian Army is indiscriminately picking up men, raiding houses and torturing people in occupied Kashmir.

The curfew and strict communication blockage on Saturday entered 34th day in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Read More: Indian Administrative Officer resigns in protest against Modi’s policies

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 5, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held valley.

Owing to the curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley, people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun.

Over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act since the repeal of the special status of territory by the Indian government on August 5.

Read More: Two Palestinian teenagers martyred by Israeli troops at Gaza border

Those detained under PSA include Hurriyat leaders, political workers, traders, lawyers, social activists, and youth.

Meanwhile, after getting a number of Twitter accounts blocked for raising voice for miserable Kashmiris, the Indian agencies are scanning over 3,500 Facebook and Whatsapp pages and groups, respectively.

Comments

comments