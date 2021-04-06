Shehla Raza deletes tweet on ‘Jahangir Tareen joining PPP’

KARACHI: PPP leader and Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza on Tuesday deleted a tweet in which she claimed that PTI leader Jahangir Tareen will be joining PPP after a meeting “next week” with former president Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi.

PPP lawmaker in Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza claimed Tareen had already met PPP leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood and “it is believed he will meet former president Asif Ali Zardari” in Karachi.

“Jahangir Tareen will announce to quit PTI in the meeting and join PPP along with his other associates,” she had claimed in her tweet, which she deleted hours after the PTI stalwart denied Raza’s claim.

Responding to Raza’s statement, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen denied claim regarding his inclusion in the PPP and meeting with Asif Ali Zardari.

“An ongoing propaganda is being launched against me,” he said while denying a Twitter message from PPP lawmaker Shehla Raza.

Read More: Jahangir Tareen denies reports of joining PPP, meeting with Asif Zardari

The PTI leader said that there was no truth in reports regarding his meeting with the PPP leadership and inclusion in the party. “Those running fake news against me will be disappointed,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has directed Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen to reappear before the agency on April 09 in separate cases.

Comments

comments