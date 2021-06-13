TV legends Marina Khan and Shehnaz Sheikh of Tanhaiyaan fame recently had a reunion and actor Imran Abbas has pictures to prove it!

Taking to Instagram to share a picture with the two veteran TV stars who were seen in iconic titles like Tanhaiyaan and Dhoop Kinare, Abbas gushed about being given the opportunity to hang out with the two at the same place.

“What a memorable moment to be with the two icons together,” he wrote. “The ladies who wrote their names in the history of Pakistani drama through their unmatched performances in Ankahi, Tanhaiyyan, and Dhoop Kinaray in every true sense.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑰𝑴𝑹𝑨𝑵 𝑨𝑩𝑩𝑨𝑺 (@imranabbas.official)

Abbas then called the two “living legends” and “powerhouses of talent”, and thanked Asim Yar Tiwana, who hosts a PTV talk show for an evening with the two.

Tiwana also shared “after recording” photos with Sheikh and Khan, captioning one, “Overwhelmed with the love & affection @shahnaz_sheikh gave me by doing this program. Teary-eyed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AYT (@asimyar)

Sheikh and Khan starred together as sisters Zara and Sanya in the 1986 serial Tahaiyaan, which became a cult classic in the Pakistani TV industry.

Comments

comments