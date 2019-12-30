KARACHI: Pakistani actor and model Shehroz Sabzwari, son of veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari spilled the beans over the recent controversy involving his wife, Syra Yousuf and their alleged divorce, ARY News reported.

Rumors had started circulating that the power couple of Pakistani entertainment industry, Shehroz and Syra Yousuf had called it quits and were moving towards a divorce due to an apparent act of infidelity carried out by Shehroz Sabzwari.

Taking to his official Instagram today, the actor addressed the controversy and rubbished the stories coming out of the rumor mills.

The actor claimed in a video message that he and his wife Syra have not agreed upon divorce but have separated with mutual consent to sort out their issues.

The actor claims in the video that he and his wife took the decision six months prior and are still husband and wife.

Shehroz went on to claim that news juxtaposing another person with the matters pertaining to troubles in his marriage was ludicrous.

“I got to know her (Sadaf Kanwal) a month ago, we performed on a song together and that’s about it, I did not know her before then while my separation with Syra happened six months ago,” said Shehroz Sabzwari.

The actor asked the media and the general public to let him and his family deal with the personal problem on their own and not make it a topic of discussion and speculation.

Earlier in the day, Veteran actor Behroze Sabwari has cleared the air on rumours surrounding his son Shehroz’s divorce with wife Syra Yousuf.

Social media is abuzz with news of the couple’s split. They have been married for seven years and have a five-year-old daughter Nooreh.

In a recent interview with a news publication, Behroze dismissed rumours of their divorce. He said that the two are extremely private and conflicts are inevitable in every relationship.

The actor expressed his displeasure over people speculating that the duo has separated. However, he confirmed an ongoing conflict between them and said he hopes they will resolve things on their own.

