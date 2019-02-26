Shehryar Afridi terms Indian claims ‘Bollywood drama’

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the Indian claims bout cross border strike, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday said that New Delhi staged a fake drama of so called surgical strike on the pattern on Bollywood drama.

Addressing the Senate session, Shehryar Afridi said that the entire nation was united and ready to give befitting response to any misadventure by India.

Expressed disappointment, Shehryar Afridi said that India could not understand their message of peace on Kartarpur Corridor. He said that Pakistan is a peace loving country and vowed that they would expose the real face of Indian on democratic front.

He said that according to a United Nations survey the whole world will affect by the war between two nuclear powers, Pakistan and India.

Earlier, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday categorically rejected Indian claim of an airstrike inside Pakistan and advised Pakistan’s eastern neighbour to stop lying to attain its objectives.

The DG ISPR described the whole situation by saying that last night Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was alert and challenged Indian fighter jets when they tried to enter Pakistani territory from Sialkot and Lahore border with an aim to target civilian population.

