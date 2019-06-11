Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Shehryar Afridi handed over additional charge as Minister for Narcotics control, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Afridi speaking on the occasion expressed resolve to curb the menace of narcotics from the country.

He revealed that a country-wide crackdown will be initiated against drug racketeers, traffickers, growers and suppliers.

Afridi emphasized that the future of the country was dependent upon the youth of the country and he will not let them fall victim to drug addiction.

Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) since 18 April 2019, Shehryar Khan Afridi announced the additional portfolio as the Minister for Narcotics Control on June 3 on his personal twitter account.

Taking to the social networking site twitter, Afridi thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan for instilling his trust in him and awarding him with an additional responsibility along with his previous SAFRON portfolio.

The tweet read: “Alhamdullilah, I am humbled to core for the additional responsibility of Ministry of Narcotics Control along with SAFRON. Thankful to @ ImranKhanPTI for trust & confidence. I am thankful to everyone praying for me. I will Inshallah try to stand upto the expectations of my Nation.”

Afridi has previously served as the Minister of State for Interior from 31 August 2018 to 18 April 2019. He has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018. He has also been a member of the National Assembly from June 2013 to May 2018

