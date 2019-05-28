Shehryar Afridi addressing the Parliament from the National Assembly floor today, Tuesday opined that members of the assembly are united for matters of personal interest but stand divided over matters related to Pakistan’s safety and prosperity, ARY News reported.

Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) lashed out against the opposition in today’s parliamentary proceedings saying: “We will make an example out of people who have looted and pillaged the country, we will hold them accountable.”

He continued that people sitting in the Parliament are trying to create friction among the people and security institutes.

“What is the message we are giving to the people of the country and the armed forces? Rather than being proud of their sacrifices and recognizing their efforts to curb terrorism in the country, elected officials are busy bringing shame to Pakistan.”

“Who is supposed to legislate laws pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau? Is it the Army’s responsibility, Afridi retorted.

“Those busy in destabilizing and polarizing the country on extreme narratives and pegging the Armed Forces of the country as a ‘villian’ along with inciting people with ethnic and linguistic hatred will suffer the consequences of their actions,” Afridi continued.

Afridi admonished the opposition and previous governments for trying to levy blame of their failures on state institutes, he also claimed that people are trying to instigate infighting between different federal institutes.

“Those running money making gimmicks in the country will cease to exist, the time has come where law and constitution will be held supreme,” said Afridi in closing.

