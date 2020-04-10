Shehryar Afridi retains Ministry for Narcotics Control: sources

ISLAMABAD: Sources privy to the development revealed on Friday that Shehryar Afridi who reportedly was removed as the Minister for Narcotics Control has retained the office, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources have claimed that a notification which had previously been forwarded by the cabinet division signifying Shehryar Afridi’s removal has been reverted.

Shehryar Afridi will continue to work as Minister of State for Safron along with the additional responsibility as Minister for Narcotics Control for the Government of Pakistan, sources quoted.

Sources further entailed that another government representative who was previously removed from the cabinet could make a comeback.

According to sources, former federal cabinet Member Shehzad Arbab has been tapped for a special assistant’s portfolio.

Earlier on April 6, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet witnessed a major reshuffle with portfolios of several federal ministers witnessing a change.

