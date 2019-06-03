Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) since 18 April 2019, Shehryar Khan Afridi awarded an additional portfolio as the Minister for Narcotics Control, ARY News reported on Monday.

Taking to the social networking site twitter, Afridi thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan for instilling his trust in him and awarding him with an additional responsibility along with his previous SAFRON portfolio.

The tweet read: “Alhamdullilah, I am humbled to core for the additional responsibility of Ministry of Narcotics Control along with SAFRON. Thankful to @ ImranKhanPTI for trust & confidence. I am thankful to everyone praying for me. I will Inshallah try to stand upto the expectations of my Nation.”

Afridi has previously served as the Minister of State for Interior from 31 August 2018 to 18 April 2019. He has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018. He has also been a member of the National Assembly from June 2013 to May 2018.

