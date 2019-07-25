Shehryar Afridi visits Afghanistan’s Punjshir valley

KABUL: Minister for SAFRON & Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi on Thursday visited strategic Punjshir valley of Afghanistan and met with local leaders there.

Upon arrival, Afghan Minister for Public Health Dr Ferozuddin Feroz and Deputy Governor Seddiqi welcomed Afridi.

The minister held in-depth talks with the local leadership and briefed them on Pakistan’s efforts to fight terrorism.

He said Pakistan is making all-out efforts to further the Afghan peace process. He added the historic visit of the US by Prime Minister Imran Khan had already laid a new foundation for Afghan peace and development.

He said that a peaceful and developing Afghanistan would prove to be a partner in Pakistan’s pursuance of regional peace and stability.

Afridi said that all Afghan leaders and politico-ethnic groups were equally important for Pakistan. He made it clear that Pakistan believed in the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

The minister said that Pakistan is the principal partner of Afghanistan in peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Later, Shehryar Afridi visited the mausoleum of late Afghan leader Commander Ahmed Shah Masood and laid a floral wreath.

He also offered fateha and recorded his comments in the visitor’s book.

