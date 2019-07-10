Shehryar Afridi directs to accelerate operations against narcotics    

RAWALPINDI: Minister of State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi here on Wednesday directed to expedite operations against drugs, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to Director General Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Major general Muhammad Arif, the minister said that no one would be spared, who found involved in spreading this menace of drugs.

Afridi said, “Everyone, irrespective of whether he is from the government, opposition, institutions, or the people will be treated as per law.”

Strict legal action had been initiated against drugs and stringent laws will be made to check this menace, he added.

The minister further said that severe sentences will be proposed in the legislation and added that there will be no pity on those, who harmed the nation.

He said that ANF had seized 368 metric tons of narcotics worth $565 million last year, which was the biggest amount of drugs that had ever caught in the world.

Read More: Govt to organize ANF on modern needs: Shehryar Afridi

Earlier on July 1, State Minister for Narcotics Shehryar Afridi had said that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was successfully fighting to eradicate the menace of drugs in the country.

Addressing a drug burning ceremony in Quetta, he had said the government would organize the anti-narcotics forces on modern needs.

He had further stated that the present government had taken effective measures with regard to the eradication of drugs in the country.

Comments

comments