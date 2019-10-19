ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi on Saturday pleaded the chief justice of Lahore High Court to either transfer Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah’s case to Rawalpindi or the trial be conducted in the prison for ensuring protection of the witnesses.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Shehryar Afridi demanded that hearing into the narcotics case against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah should be conducted on daily basis, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that the PML-N leader was was caught red-handed with 15 kilograms of heroin and every evidence in this regard will be presented to the court when trial begins.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehryar asked the Inspector General of Punjab to provide protection to the witnesses. He said that the prosecution should be allowed to present evidence before the court.

Earlier on October 18, an anti-narcotics court in Lahore had extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for 15 days.

Anti Narcotics Force had produced former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah in anti-narcotics court for hearing of the drugs recovery case. The court during hearing had rejected a plea of indictment of Rana Sanaullah.

The ANF lawyer had told the court during the proceedings that the associates of accused were recording court proceedings to use it for blackmailing.

