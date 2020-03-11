Shehzad Roy shares endearing photo with his father, son

Pakistan’s popular singer and activist Shehzad Roy shared an iconic photo with his father and son.

The social worker took to Instagram stories to share a photo of the three generations of the Roy family.

In the photo, Shehzad, his son and his father Kabir Roy can be seen wearing matching blue kurtas.

“Roy 1, Roy 2 and Roy 3,” he captioned the photo.

He started his singing career in 1995 and has recorded six albums since.

The star strives to improve the quality of education for Pakistanis through his organisation, Zindagi Trust.

