Singer and activist Shehzad Roy recently shared his journey in Pakistan’s fight against coronavirus.

He took to Twitter on Sunday and said that he had pushed for school closures, postponed exams, freeing under-trial prisoners from jail and protecting daily wage earners.

In the video, the Rab Janey singer went onto share that he was present in a lot of meetings and is glad that timely action was taken.

“I believe that a lot of lives were saved because schools were closed on time,” said the activist. “I got to sit in on the Sindh government’s coronavirus response team and that was quite an experience. Sometimes it was scary too. Some great decisions were taken there and everyone supported the lockdown.”

Sharing my journey in Pakistan's fight against #COVID19 so far, pushing for: school closures, postponing exams, freeing under-trial prisoners sp women and children from jail and protecting our daily wage labourers. pic.twitter.com/G10OMxtlYv — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) March 29, 2020

Earlier, he attended a meeting which took place at Chief Minister House in Sindh.

Shehzad urged people to practise social distancing during the pandemic to save Pakistan.

Comments

comments