Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Shehzad Roy shares his journey in Pakistan’s fight against coronavirus

Shehzad Roy

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy recently shared his journey in Pakistan’s fight against coronavirus.

He took to Twitter on Sunday and said that he had pushed for school closures, postponed exams, freeing under-trial prisoners from jail and protecting daily wage earners.

In the video, the Rab Janey singer went onto share that he was present in a lot of meetings and is glad that timely action was taken.

“I believe that a lot of lives were saved because schools were closed on time,” said the activist. “I got to sit in on the Sindh government’s coronavirus response team and that was quite an experience. Sometimes it was scary too. Some great decisions were taken there and everyone supported the lockdown.”

Earlier, he attended a meeting which took place at Chief Minister House in Sindh.

Shehzad urged people to practise social distancing during the pandemic to save Pakistan.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Mansha Pasha salutes Pakistanis coming together to overcome adversity

Lifestyle

Hira Mani pays tribute to frontliners in coronavirus pandemic

Lifestyle

Trump says US won’t pay Harry and Meghan security

Lifestyle

Brazilian rapper warns of coronavirus danger in Brazil’s slums


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close