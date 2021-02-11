Shehzad Roy takes hilarious digs at Modi, Abhinandan in new song

If you thought Shehzad Roy’s days of socio-political commentary were over, you stand corrected! The singer has chosen to take quite the liberty in his latest song Kon Kis Ka Admi Hai, explicitly calling out Indian PM Narendra Modi in the lyrics.

Roy, who has previously released an entire socio-politically charged album titled Qismat Apney Haath Mein, has turned to what he does best and thrown intense shade at not just Modi, but the whole Abhinandan situation in the latest track.

While talking about conspiracies in the song, Roy swiftly switches the gear to put Modi and his regime on blast, singing, “Saazish se yaad aya, Modi ab bhi baaz na aya (Conspiracy? It reminds me that Modi still hasn’t learned a lesson).”

He doesn’t just stop there. Right after this verse, he sings, “Bhool gaya tera jahaz tha aya? Chaye pilai, jahaz diboya aur biscuit khilaya (Have you forgotten when your plane came here? Served tea, downed the plane and served biscuits with it).”

The line, of course, refers to the capture of Indian airforce pilot Abhinandan Varthaman in Feb. 2019 after his plane was downed by the Pakistan Air Force. Abhinandan was handed back to India a day later as a gesture of goodwill, after being served tea.

Now that’s what we call an intense burn!

He also proceeds to call the Modi regime out for its hateful rhetoric.

The song itself, penned by Nadeem Asad, has a disclaimer with its YouTube video that reads, “Truth is often distorted! It is important to fact check through credible sources before judging “who is working for whom” and then reach closer to the truth.”

Interestingly, the song also features Roy’s son, Sikandar Alam Roy as the lead drummer!

Comments

comments