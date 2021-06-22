Shehzad Roy lauds Imran Khan for pursuing Aziz Ur Rehman case

Shehzad Roy, who is known for being an avid child rights activist, has lauded PM Imran Khan for his swift dealing of the Mufti Aziz ur Rehman assault case that blew up on social media last week.

Posting a picture of jailed cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, whose video assaulting a young kid in a madrassah went viral last week, Roy wrote, “Thank you @imrankhan.pti for personally pursuing this case.”

He then went on to laud the Prime Minister for always giving him a positive response whenever he discusses child protection with him. “Whenever I have discussed child protection issues with the PM, he has shown a keen interest, and soon he will be making a holistic policy and initiate a mass public awareness campaign to address the issue,” he said.

Thank you @ImranKhanPTI for personally pursuing this case. When ever I have discussed child protection issues with the PM, he has shown a keen interest and soon he will be making a holistic policy and initiate a mass public awareness campaign to address the issue pic.twitter.com/8w1xcRtKQs — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) June 20, 2021

On Sunday, Punjab police had announced the arrest of Mufti Aziz, involved in sexually assaulting a seminary student in Lahore along with his son.

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman has since confessed to sexually abusing a student besides also trying to harass the latter to refrain him from making the video viral.

The cleric during police interrogation verified the contents of the video showing him and a student named Sabir Shah and had said that it was filmed by the latter. “I sexually assaulted him while offering him to help in clearing the exams,” he had confessed.

Seminary teacher Azizur Rehman admits sexually abusing student

The cleric had said that he was scared after the video got viral on social media and his sons threatened the student to stop him from speaking to anyone else.

“I released a video clarifying my position as I do not want to leave the seminary,” he had revealed and added that he was asked to leave the seminary prior to his video statement.

