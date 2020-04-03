Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Shehzad Roy tells people providing ration to refrain from making videos

Shehzad Roy

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy has urged people to refrain from making videos while distributing ration to underprivileged during the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, he thanked people who are helping the needy amid the crisis.

“A big thanks to all who provide ration to the needy,” he wrote.

He added “A humble request , please don’t make videos of people receiving it,as this makes them uncomfortable seeing themselves on social media.”

Many celebrities, relief organisations and individuals have stepped forward to provide ration bags to those affected by the lockdown.

Earlier, Shehzad shared his journey in Pakistan’s fight against Covid-19. He had pushed for school closures, postponed exams, freed under-trial prisoners from jail and protected daily wage earners, he said.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Yasir Hussain is impressed by Iqra Aziz’s tailoring prowess

Lifestyle

Disney to furlough some employees over virus-forced shutdowns

Lifestyle

Nadia Jamil diagnosed with breast cancer

Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat condemns Indian politician for spewing hatred against Muslims


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close