Sheikh Rasheed apprises Pakistani community in South Korea about IoK situation

INCHEON: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad is on an official trip to South Korea where he is set to hold high-level meetings with Korean dignitaries along with meeting Pakistani community residing in the country, ARY News reported.

The Minister was greeted by the Pakistani residents of South Korea upon his arrival to the country with a warm reception, speaking to a gathering of Pakistani’s there, Rasheed apprised them of the headways being made by Pakistan government to solve the long-standing Kashmir dispute between two nuclear-armed countries.

Earlier on the trip, August 4, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had invited Korean companies to invest in the rail infrastructure of Pakistan.

He was talking to his South Korean counterpart Huang Seong Kyu in Seoul, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said “we want to turn Pakistan Railways into a modern transport entity on the pattern of South Korea.” He said Pakistan desires to benefit from the professional experience of Korea.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan is undertaking a project to upgrade its 1872 kilometer rail track from Karachi to Peshawar in the next five years. The Korean private companies should become part of the mega project, he added.

Pakistan Railways is also working to connect Gwadar port with other cities of Pakistan through rail network, the minister told the Korean Minister. “We are also planning to link our rail with the European rail network through Turkey and China,” he said.

The railway minister stressed that Pakistan has become an investment-friendly country under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

