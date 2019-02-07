Sheikh Rasheed calls on PM Imran, discusses important issues

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss important issues including matters pertaining to the all-powerful Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Sources said that Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad thanked PM Imran Khan for posing trust in him and nominating him as the member of PAC.

The minister also briefed the prime minister about the performance and achievements of Pakistan Railways.

Read More:‘Don’t worry Shehbaz, I have no intentions to fight in PAC,’ assures Rasheed

Earlier, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, on January 31 had asked Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif to stay calm as he did not intend to ‘misbehave’ or ‘fight’ with anyone after his inclusion in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In a press conference, Rasheed had underscored that he was the most senior parliamentarian of Pakistan and after consultations, he learnt that a minister can become a member of the PAC and “Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated me in the place of Riaz Fatyana.”

On February 3, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said he would win the case against Shehbaz Sharif in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to media here, he had said Shehbaz Sharif was facing corruption cases hence he couldn’t be made chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Rasheed said the biggest reason of inflation in the country was corrupt practices of rulers in the last 10 years.

