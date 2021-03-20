ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday categorically dispelled the impression that the government had any plan of imposing a complete lockdown in the country, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News program Aitraz Hai, Sheikh Rasheed said that he had never stated there would be a complete lockdown in Islamabad and other parts of the country from Monday.

“I did not talk of complete lockdown at all. The lockdown statement attributed to me is false,” he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said that any decision of lockdown shall be taken only on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The minister said the NCOC could go for smart lockdowns in the affected areas.

Speaking over the upcoming budget, the interior minister said that government will increase the salaries of government employees in the fiscal year budget for the year 2021-22.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, confirmed SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Dr Faisal Sultan in his tweet said that the premier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

Apprising the nation about the health of PM Imran Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing very well after his Covid-19 diagnosis.

About vaccination, SAPM Dr. Faisal said that PM was not “fully vaccinated” when he contracted the virus.

