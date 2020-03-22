Sheikh Rasheed says situation to worsen further after lockdown in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed predicted that the situation will worsen further if Pakistan heads towards lockdown due to coronavirus, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to ARY News’ special transmission, claimed that it is difficult to ask people staying inside their homes and the situation will worsen further if the country goes into a complete lockdown. The minister predicted that he is foreseeing deteriorated situation in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he clarified that the federal government is fully ready to cope with the current situation amid COVID-19 threat. He rejected that the markets across the country are facing any kind of shortage of food items.

Read: Pakistan’s economic situation incapable of national lockdown: PM

Rasheed said, “I went shopping today where I witnessed complete availability of flour, pulses, sugar and other commodities. I am sure that the nationals cannot be stopped to stay inside the home through police forces until we call the military for implementation of such orders.”

He added, “I find picnic points around Rawal Dam packed with people.” While elaborating the government’s efforts to fight coronavirus, Rasheed said that the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser is working efficiently to bring all political parties to the table for making a consensus over the crisis.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the countrymen on government strategy and current development with regards to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Sindh govt imposes province-wide lockdown from midnight

PM Imran Khan said that a lockdown is not being considered as 25% population of Pakistan is below the poverty line who cannot survive if a 14-day closure of the country occurs.

Detailing the lockdown, curfew situation, the premier said that the situation requires armed forces and other security personnel patrolling streets, roadways and alleyways and forceful isolation of the masses which he does not want.

PM Imran Khan stressed on the need for social distancing and said that the government is trying to instil that sense of responsibility into the nation so that within the country’s extremely limited resources, those really worthy and in need of coronavirus tests and hospitals may access them.

Imran Khan implored repeatedly that the nation must and should act with extreme caution and take the dangerous threat of coronavirus seriously.

