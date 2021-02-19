Fencing at borders with Iran, Afghanistan to be completed by June: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday announced that fencing at Pakistan’s borders with Iran and Afghanistan would be completed by June this year, ARY NEWS reported.

He said this after an aerial visit of the areas near the Pak-Iran border including Gwadar, Turbat, Mand and other areas.

Besides this, the interior minister also visited the Rimdan-Gabd border gateway at the border along with IG Frontier Corps Balochistan South Major General Ayman Bilal. Rasheed inspected the facilities provided during the transfer of goods from the border.

Speaking during the visit, he said the 40 percent fencing at the Pak-Iran border has been completed and the remaining would be done by June this year. Similarly, the minister said that the fencing at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border is completed by 90 percent and would be finished in June this year.

He said that they were devising border management on modern lines in order to ensure national security. “We will ensure to promote trade and bring ease in traveling from borders,” Sheikh Rasheed said.

Read More: FO rejects insinuation about fencing along Pak-Afghan border

The interior minister, who is on a four-day visit to Balochistan, will also go to the Taftan border and Gwadar port.

It is pertinent to mention here that COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa announced in March 2017 that Pakistan had commenced fencing its border with Afghanistan. While a Senate briefing was told in May 2019 regarding the beginning of the fencing process at the Pakistan-Iran border.

