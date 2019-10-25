Sheikh Rasheed says govt to allow ‘Azadi March’ if SC orders

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed, on Friday said that the permission of organising ‘Azadi March’ will be given on condition if the Supreme Court (SC) issues the orders for it, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, Sheikh Rasheed said that the people heading towards Raiwind gathering are those willing to serve Islam, whereas, Maulana Fazlur Rehman is departing for Islamabad to create anarchy.

“Raiwind gathering is attended by thousands of people every year and this year, the citizens to depart for their participation on October 30 and 31.”

The minister predicted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five-year tenure and the country will achieve its prosperity and development targets under his leadership.

“The government is ready to give the face-saving opportunity to Azadi March over the directives of the Supreme Court and its orders will be respected. However, the law will make its way if the SC’s directions were violated.”

He said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is deceiving the other two opposition parties while pointing towards Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) without naming it.

Rasheed said that the politics of the two opposition parties is ended. The minister claimed, “My sources said that the decision will be made till November 9 against what Maulana is going to do.”

While detailing the ML-1 project, the railways’ minister announced that the government will commence development work on the project which would create 100,000 jobs.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the ministry has increased salaries of railway police up to 50 per cent. He added that 872-kilometre lines have been included in PC-1 planning and the development work on ML-1 will start from the next year.

“138 passengers trains and 16 freight trains are running in the country while the ministry has allowed private companies to use railway tracks.”

Answering to a question regarding the former prime minister, Rasheed prayed for the early recovery of ailing Nawaz Sharif. “PM Imran Khan directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for provided maximum facilities to Nawaz Sharif for his medical treatment.”

