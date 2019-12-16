Sheikh Rasheed says govt to complete its constitutional tenure

KARACHI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will complete its constitutional tenure, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser in Karachi, Sheikh Rasheed while ruling out the ‘minus one formula’ said that the incumbent government to complete its remaining tenure of three and half years.

The minister said the government will take better decision regarding appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) with the consultation of the opposition.

On the query of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed’s extension, Rasheed said that this matter will be resolved soon too.

Taking on his political opponents former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari, the railways minister said he see no future of both [Nawaz, Zardari] in country’s politics.

Read more: Sheikh Rasheed claims Asif Ali Zardari will strike plea bargain till March 2020

“Asif Ali Zardari can face jail, not Nawaz Sharif”, he continued.

The Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed said he will hold talks with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman after December.

The minister said efforts underway to uplift the railways departments and in this regard tenders have also been issued.

Last week, Sheikh Rasheed had claimed that former president Asif Zardari will soon start returning money to the government, and enter a plea bargain till March, 2020.

