Sheikh Rasheed to call on Iranian president during his visit to Iran

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on his three-day official visit to Iran, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed will leave for Tehran on Tuesday (tomorrow), the spokesman of Railways Ministry said.

On March 6, he will participate in the event of inauguration of Rasht-Qazvin railway line, on invitation extended by the Iranian government. Guest of the honour on this occasion will be Hassan Rouhani, said the spokesperson.

The Railways Ministry spokesperson said Sheikh Rasheed would convey a special message of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a message of President Arif Alvi to the Iranian president.

The federal minister would also convey a message of President Alvi to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He would hold meeting with relevant organisations for partnership and improvement in railway network.

Last year in December, Pakistan and Iran had agreed to enhance their trade relations and improve railway connectivity.

The understanding came at the tenth round of Pak-Iran Political Consultations in Islamabad.

The Pakistani side was led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and the Iranian side by its Deputy Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi.

Measures to enhance bilateral trade to achieve the annual target of US$5billion through facilitation of business communities, scaling down of trade barriers and speedy progress on facilitating preferential trade were discussed in detail.

