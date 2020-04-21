Sheikh Rasheed hopes for revival of train service from April 25

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has hoped that the PR will resume its operation from 25 April, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Pakistan Railways might run limited trains by maintaining distance between passengers and keeping them in isolation from April 25″, Rasheed said while speaking to media in Rawalpindi.

Sheikh Rasheed said a train is ready for the coronavirus patients, can be used at the time of need. “The Pakistan Railways stands firmly united with the nation in this crucial time.”

The minister said we should avoid settling political affairs at this time as this is not the time to do politics.

Rasheed stressed that a unanimous strategy is required under the current circumstances.

“The railways employees donated Rs 50.1 million to the coronavirus fund. I urge the Sindh government to release the violators of Section 144.”

He predicted that Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will not appear before the NAB and would be taken into custody.

