Recent developments going in favour of PM Imran Khan: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed, on Saturday expressed his thoughts that the ongoing developments are going in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed, in his latest statement, said it is not a new story to tell the exact time of [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif’s departure.

Pointing aims at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Rasheed added Azadi March was the first-ever sit-in lodged by Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s followers which failed to get public attention. He predicted that JUI-F will witness fall of seats in the next election as Fazl’s politics have ended.

Read: Govt vows legal action against Fazl over ‘Azadi March’ speeches

Rasheed said that JUI-F led sit-in was the first sit-in which had been lodged in accordance with the law but the recent steps being taken by the politico-religious party are unlawful. He said that Azadi March caused a major dent to Kashmir cause.

Earlier, Sheikh Rasheed had claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif’s family will have to submit surety bonds to get his name removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Talking to journalists, Sheikh Rasheed said that the ousted prime minister’s family will also have to give time-frame for his stay abroad for treatment.

Read: Asif Zardari will be out of jail in the near future: Sheikh Rasheed

He maintained that the amount of the surety bonds will be equivalent to the penalty imposed on him by the court in the Al Azizia case. The minister said, “Majority of the cabinet members have supported the proposal.”

Sheikh Rasheed said that he had supported Nawaz’ departure abroad for treatment and added that he did not know when will the PML-N leader fly abroad.

Comments

comments