Sheikh Rasheed leaves for Iran, will apprise leadership of Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has departed for Iran on his three-day official visit on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

During his visit, the minister will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. He is also expected to apprise the Iranian leadership of Indian aggression in the wake of Feb 14 Pulwama attack.

On March 6, he will participate in the event of inauguration of Rasht-Qazvin railway line, on invitation extended by the Iranian government. Guest of the honour on this occasion will be Hassan Rouhani.

The Railways Ministry spokesperson said Sheikh Rasheed would convey a special message of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a message of President Arif Alvi to the Iranian president.

The federal minister would also convey a message of President Alvi to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Read More: Iran expresses interest to import meat, livestock from Pakistan

He would hold meeting with relevant organisations for partnership and improvement in railway network.

Last year in December, Pakistan and Iran had agreed to enhance their trade relations and improve railway connectivity.

Comments

comments