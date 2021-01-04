Sheikh Rasheed promises justice in Usama murder case

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday assured of justice in Usama Nadeem murder case, ARY News reported.

Presiding over the Senate standing committee on Interior, Sheikh Rasheed said that the government had taken swift action over the tragic incident, adding that a case had been registered in this regard and all the suspects nominated in the FIR had been apprehended.

He maintained that the case will be brought to its logical end.

Matters pertaining to police reforms and training, inexpensive and speedy justice, criminal law amendment bill-2020 were also discussed in the meeting.

Father demands HC judge-led probe into Islamabad youth's murder

Earlier on January 3, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had visited the house of 22-year-old Usama, who was shot dead by the CTD personnel in Islamabad, to extend his condolence to the bereaved family.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had assured the bereaved family of justice.

The deceased’s father had demanded that a high court judge carry out a judicial inquiry into his son’s murder. However, the interior minister had said that the government would order a judicial probe if the law permits.

