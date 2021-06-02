Interior minister presents report on Karachi law and order to PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the interior minister presented a report on Karachi’s law and order to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The minister also briefed PM about his Sindh and meeting with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Matters pertaining to the overall security situation of the country was also discussed in the meeting.

Furthermore, the minister also informed the prime minister about his recent Kuwait visit. The premier congratulated Rasheed on his successful Kuwait visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rashid said that the issuance of visas by Kuwait after 10 years was a great diplomatic achievement of Pakistan. The interior minister also informed PM about the problems of prisoners and workers in Kuwait.

Read More: Ready to give Sindh equipment to fight bandits: Rasheed

The prime minister also thanked the Kuwaiti government for resuming visas for Pakistanis after 10 years.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan last week directed the interior minister to visit Sindh over the worsening law and order situation in the province.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said that PM Imran has directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to visit Sindh and devise an effective strategy in collaboration with the security forces to deal with the poor law and order situation in the province.

During his Karachi visit, Sheikh Rasheed met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and DG Rangers Sindh. The two discussed the prevailing law and order situation in the province as well as the ongoing anti-bandit operation in Shikarpur at length.

Also Read: Govt has no plan to impose governor’s rule in Sindh, says Sheikh Rasheed

The interior minister had assured Murad of extending all possible cooperation saying the Rangers are at the provincial government’s disposal and it can utilize the services of the paramilitary force for the anti-dacoit operation. He asked the CM to book bandits under the terrorism clause.

Comments

comments