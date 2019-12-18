Sheikh Rasheed says Pakistanis are united over Kashmir issue

RAWALPINDI: Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Wednesday that all Pakistanis are united over Kashmir issue and the country is the base camp for Kashmiris struggling for freedom, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing an event in Rawalpindi today, said that he has closely witnessed the struggle for freedom of Kashmiris. He said that Pakistan is the base camp of the Kashmir movement. The minister added that sacrifices will be needed for annexing Kashmir in Pakistan or to make it a self-governing state.

While criticising the verdict of the special court against former military ruler General Retd Pervez Musharraf, Rasheed said that those who looted the national treasury are away from the range of accountability, whereas, the person who gained victory on the war front for the country was declared traitor.

He urged for the removal of differences among the institutions. The minister was of the view that yesterday’s judgement will increase the distance between the institutions. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned an emergency meeting at 5:00 pm today to discuss the current situation.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Rasheed, while talking on the death sentence awarded to former President and Ex-Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Retd Pervez Musharraf, had said that such verdicts create differences between state institutes.

Sheikh Rasheed said that those that looted and plundered are fleeing the country, Musharraf helped the country progress and is being treated with disdain.

Sheikh Rasheed also said that the Army Chief’s extension was a needless debate and the topic warranted no discussions.

“The decision made by the special court to award death sentence to Pervez Musharraf has not been accepted by anyone in the country,” said the minister.

Sheikh Rasheed also entailed that the armed forces of the country played a pivotal role in maintaining and returning this country to the current state of peace and prevalent democracy.

