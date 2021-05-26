Sheikh Rasheed meets DG Rangers Sindh, assures provision of resources

KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said that the federal government will ensure provision of all resources to the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to maintain the law and order, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed made these remarks during a briefing given to him on the law and order situation at the Sindh Rangers Headquarters in Karachi today.

On the occasion, the interior minister said that the federal government will take all necessary measures to protect the lives and properties of the masses. Lauding the role of Sindh Rangers in restoring peace in Karachi, Sheikh Rasheed termed the metropolis backbone of the country’s economy and vowed to maintain law and order in the port city.

Upon his arrival at the Sindh Rangers Headquarters, DG Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary welcomed the interior minister.

Read More: PM directs interior minister to visit Sindh over ‘worsening’ law and order situation

Earlier on May 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the interior minister to visit Sindh over the worsening law and order situation in the province.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said that PM Imran had directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to visit Sindh and devise an effective strategy in collaboration with the security forces to deal with the poor law and order situation in the province.

