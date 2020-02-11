Sheikh Rasheed meets PM Imran Khan in Islamabad

Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Tuesday in Islamabad.

The two dignitaries discussed matters pertaining to the current political environment in the country.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed apprised the premier with the ongoing project of ML-1 and briefed him about the railways business plan.

The meeting between the federal minister and the prime minister took place before a scheduled cabinet meeting.

Earlier on February 3, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that an increase in the income of Railways is his top priority.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Sunday, Sheikh Rasheed said the deficit of Railways has been reduced by Rs4 billion, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said Karachi is the economic hub of the country, therefore steps are being taken to connect the city with other parts of the country through freight train service.

