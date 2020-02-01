Nawaz won’t return, nor will Maryam go abroad, says Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will not come back to Pakistan, nor will Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz go abroad.

He, however, said opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif can return home.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he assured that the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), disgruntled allies of the ruling PTI, won’t go anywhere.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sheikh Rasheed aslo said the Supreme Court has directed the railways to revive the Karachi Circular Railway in 15 days, which he said is difficult to implement without the help of the Sindh government as a six-and-a-half-kilometre long portion of the track is yet to be cleared of encroachments.

Rasheed said he is going to Karachi to meet the Sindh chief minister and review the KCR revival project.

He announced to hold a rally outside his Lal Haveli residence in solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Feb 5.

Sheikh Rashed said they are going to punish those responsible for the Tezgam inferno incident that left over 70 people dead.

Comments

comments