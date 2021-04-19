Rasheed, Qadri reach Lahore to hold talks with banned TLP leaders

LAHORE: The interior minister Sheikh Rasheed and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri have reached Lahore in continuation of the ongoing negotiations between the federal government and proscribed organisation, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), ARY News reported on Monday.

The federal government’s team has already held two rounds of negotiations with the banned religio-political organisation, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), however, it bore no fruit so far.

Sheikh Rasheed has earlier made an announcement for beginning another round of talks with the TLP leaders. He claimed that the first round of negotiations remained productive.

However, a deadlock between the government and banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) persisted after the second round of talks concluded today.

Sources told ARY News that no major breakthrough was made during the second round of talks between the negotiation teams of the government and the TLP.

At least 12 policemen and a Rangers personnel, who were reportedly held hostage by the activists of banned TLP, have been released so far, the sources said.

It added that their weapons have also been handed over to the authorities. However, the banned TLP had refused to release a petrol tanker which they had taken into custody during protests.

Proscribed TLP still stuck to its demands, the sources said, adding that Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri will attend the third round of talks.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said earlier in the day that the government’s policy is talks and reconciliation and it is bound to bring the matter to the parliament.

