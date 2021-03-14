Sheikh Rasheed to convey PM Imran’s special message to Qatar emir

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has reached Qatar for a two-day visit where he would convey the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, ARY NEWS reported.

On his visit to Qatar, Sheikh Rasheed was welcomed at the Doha International Airport by Pakistan’s ambassador in the country.

The interior minister would attend the Milipol Qatar exhibition from March 15-17 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), where he would address the exhibition and visit Pakistani stalls.

The interior minister would later head delegation-level talks between the two countries aimed at promoting bilateral relations, trade and increasing Pakistani manpower in the gulf country.

Rasheed would further convey a special message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Qatar’s ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently, Pakistan inked a new agreement with Qatar for the import of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

Read More: Pakistan greatly values its ties with Qatar: COAS Bajwa

The ceremony held in Islamabad was also attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Energy Minister Umar Ayub and his Qatari counterpart signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries.

According to the agreement, Qatar will provide three million tones of LNG to Pakistan in the next ten years. The new agreement for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) with Qatar will save $300 million annually of Pakistan’s exchequer.

