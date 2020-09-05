Lahore: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday said that 2020 is the year of revolution for Pakistan railways as the Main Line 1 (ML-1) is going to become the backbone of the Pakistani economy, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media, in a farewell dinner on the retirement of two railways officers, he admitted that as of now there was not much delivered on part of his ministry.

However, he asserted that the ministry will rightly manage and organize the Railways’ lands across Pakistan. He added that half of the Pakistan Railways headquarter ought to be shifted to Karachi.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that Karachi was going to transform under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking about the Rs1.1 trillion Karachi’s transformation package announced by the PM today, he said if the Sindh government rightly utilized the package, it will change people’s lives.

Moreover, on the harmony between the federal and Sindh province, he said that if they both work in collaboration, only then the people will afford the sigh of relief.

Read: Pakistan Railways decides to restore five more trains

He pointed out that in the press conference, wherein the PM announced the ‘historic’ financial package for Karachi, the Sindh governor and the Cheif Minister were sitting beside him.

It is relevant to underscore that last week, the Senate Standing Committee on Railways recommended to restore Mandra-Chakwal track on a priority basis and termed it an economically viable project.

A meeting of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Railways held under the chair of Asad Ali Junejo where the railways officials briefed the members over departmental performance and challenges.

