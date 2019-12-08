Sheikh Rasheed rules out possibility of in-house change

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday said that opposition’s dream of an in-house change would never come true, ARY News reported.

There is no possibility of In-house change in the country as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) coalition partners are not going anywhere, he stated while talking in ARY News program Sawal Ye Hai.

He hoped that those elements who involved in plundering the national wealth would return the amount back to the nation.

About the high inflation, poverty and unemployment issues, the minister said that these were the serious challenges but the leadership of the incumbent government was striving hard to address these issues.

Commenting on the situation in Sindh province, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should take care of the problems being faced by the people of Sindh.

The railway minister also dispelled the reports of a reshuffle in the federal cabinet. He said that the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete its five-year term.

He also dismissed the ‘minus Imran’ formula by saying that the PTI was nothing without the prime minister.

Sheikh Rasheed said that reforms are being made in Pakistan Railways to make it a vibrant and profitable organization.

