Sheikh Rasheed says opposition to vote for govt bills

ISLAMABAD: Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday said that the opposition parties would extend their support for all government-proposed bills, ARY NEWS reported.

They have supported the today’s bills likewise their support for the FATF-related bills, he said while speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Off the Record.

Sheikh Rasheed said that except JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, other opposition parties understand the ongoing situation. “Fazlur Rehman is the only opposition leader, however, he is helpless before two major parties,” he said.

“Reservations of PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will also be addressed,” he said while rejecting chances of any successful move from the opposition parties against the incumbent government or any coalition partner leaving the incumbent government.

He further cautioned that next months are important for accountability process and said that NAB has not summoned people seriously recently.

He said that there was no difficulty for the government ahead, however, the corrupt elements will not be spared anywhere.

The remarks from Sheikh Rasheed came after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) earlier in the day, announced to support the amendments in NAB law after the federal government agreed upon including their amendments.

Top PML-N leader and MNA Rana Sanaullah said that the government did not hold consultations on their amendments in past.

“Maybe it was a misunderstanding but now the government has accepted amendments from the opposition parties,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah said that the government had assured them that the amendments would be passed with the NAB ordinance. “If our amendments will be carried by the house then we will support the bill,” the PML-N leader said and announced to oppose it in case the opposition’s amendments were not taken up.

He said that they were told that Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem would table the changes sought by the opposition parties.

Comments

comments