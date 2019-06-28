Sheikh Rasheed welcomes SC’s ruling on Royal Palm Club

ISLAMABAD: Showing his happiness over the Supreme Court’s judgment regarding handing over Royal Palm Club to the Pakistan Railways, Sheikh Rasheed reached PM House with sweets, ARY News reported on Friday.

The minister briefed the prime minister about the apex court verdict. He renewed the pledge to steer Railways out of deficit within five years as the decision to help the PR in reducing its deficit.

On the occasion, PM Khan asked who will run the Royal Pam Club now. To this Sheikh replied now the tender will be issued meeting international requirement and it will be handed over to an international level company.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had handed over the possession of the Royal Palm Club to Pakistan Railways “forthwith along with all the assets and infrastructure.”

The bench declared an agreement between the Maxcorp consortium/MHPL and the Pakistan Railways void and of no legal effect.

“A.F. Ferguson shall complete handing over of all records and transfer management of the Club within 7 days thereof. Henceforth PR shall be responsible for running the Club. PR shall nominate its officer(s) or a team of independent professionals if it deems appropriate to take over and run the club.”

Comments

comments