Train fire incident: Sheikh Rasheed announces compensation for affected persons

MULTAN: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday announced compensation money for the affected persons in Tezgam Express train fire incident in Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a press conference, confirmed 74 deaths in the train fire incident, whereas, around 40 wounded persons are receiving medical treatment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He announced that the ministry will pay Rs1.5 million to each family of the deceased persons while Rs300,000 to Rs500,000 will be given to wounded people.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given special instructions regarding the affected persons and asked to initiate a thorough inquiry. The minister vowed that the ministry will complete the inquiry within 15 days to spot the responsible persons.

While answering a question, Rasheed said that the number of train accidents is lesser during his tenure and he is ready to provide records.

Read: At least 70 dead, scores injured as fire engulfs three bogies of Tezgam Express

Rasheed detailed the railway administration has set time of all passengers trains for the Raiwind stop for 1 minute.

He said that the people which brought oven along with their luggage have been stopped by the security guard but they lighted up it after the guard went out from there.

The minister praised Pakistan Army soldiers for immediately commencing the relief activities.

Seventy-three people reportedly dead and forty others injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday morning.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place. A Pakistan Railways official confirmed that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. After the blast, the raging fire engulfed two other coaches as well.

Comments

comments